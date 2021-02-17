For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 12.87. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
