This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
