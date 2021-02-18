Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 9.59. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.