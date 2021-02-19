 Skip to main content
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 16.76. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

