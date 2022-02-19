Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear. Windy early. Low 31F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.