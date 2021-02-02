 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert