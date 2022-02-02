Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 5-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
