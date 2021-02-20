 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Becoming cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Sunday, Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

