Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

