Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Monday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
