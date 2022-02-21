This evening in Council Bluffs: Windy with snow showers late. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A -2-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
