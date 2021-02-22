Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.