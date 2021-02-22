 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert