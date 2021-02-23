Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is toda…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Counc…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Becoming cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow …
Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Part…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at -1. A -5-degree low is for…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will s…