Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

