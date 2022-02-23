Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . 1 degree is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.