 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert