Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.