Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Friday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.