Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

