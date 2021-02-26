This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
