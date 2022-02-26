This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluf…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low temper…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Bitterly cold. Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Saturday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Windy with snow showers late. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less th…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low nea…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 4-degree low is fore…
Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…