Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.