Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is toda…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Thursday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Counc…
Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Part…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is foreca…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It looks like i…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Council …
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Becoming cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow …