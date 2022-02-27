This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
