Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
