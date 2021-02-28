 Skip to main content
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

