For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
