For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Council Bluffs, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We will…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy and windy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. C…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Council Bluffs people should be prepare…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.07. We'll see a low tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will s…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 13.92. A 22-degree l…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Council Bluffs peop…