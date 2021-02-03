Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Council Bluffs, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.