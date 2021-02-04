This evening in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
