Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

