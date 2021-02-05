This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 12F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 3.59. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
