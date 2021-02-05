Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 12F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 3.59. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.