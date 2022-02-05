 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

