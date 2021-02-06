 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low near 0F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -8.9. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

