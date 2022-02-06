 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert