Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 1F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -9.99. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.