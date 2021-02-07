Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 1F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -9.99. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.22. 16 degrees is…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipi…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 13.69. 12 degrees is today…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -4.66. A 0-degree lo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.07. We'll see a low tem…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Council Bluffs peop…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.