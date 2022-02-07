 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

