Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -2.2. 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.22. 16 degrees is…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipi…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 13.69. 12 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -4.66. A 0-degree lo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -6.08. A -4-degree …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will s…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -5.63. Today's fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low near 0F. …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs t…