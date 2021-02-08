 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -2.2. 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

