Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
