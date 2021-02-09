Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 0.63. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.