Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 0.63. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.22. 16 degrees is…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipi…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 13.69. 12 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -4.66. A 0-degree lo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -6.08. A -4-degree …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -5.63. Today's fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low near 0F. …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 9.75. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day …