For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted lo…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs …