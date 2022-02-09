Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.