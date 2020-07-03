Forecast: 90s today, chance of showers on the Fourth

Ninety-degree weather continues today ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
Today, the Council Bluffs-area will see a high of 91 degrees and a low of 71 degrees tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
On the Fourth of July, although a 20% chance of showers, the area will see a high of 89. Saturday night, the low will return to about 70 degrees.
Between Sunday and Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms are likely everyday.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Independence Day: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.