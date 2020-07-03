Forecast: 90s today, chance of showers on the Fourth

Ninety-degree weather continues today ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Today, the Council Bluffs-area will see a high of 91 degrees and a low of 71 degrees tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

On the Fourth of July, although a 20% chance of showers, the area will see a high of 89. Saturday night, the low will return to about 70 degrees.

Between Sunday and Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms are likely everyday.

The weather, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Independence Day: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.