A 30% chance for showers this morning will break away to a partly sunny day with highs in the lower 90s.
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see a northeast breeze, but is not expected to go above 8 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 71.
Highs are expected to stay in the 90s through the weekend.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Independence Day: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.