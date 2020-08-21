Forecast: Another dry weekend ahead

It looks to be another dry weekend for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Highs today are expected to climb into the upper 80s, with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low of around 66.

South wind gusts could reach as high as 16 mph overnight.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South/southwest wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.