Forecast: Another dry weekend ahead

It looks to be another dry weekend for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
Highs today are expected to climb into the upper 80s, with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low of around 66.
South wind gusts could reach as high as 16 mph overnight.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South/southwest wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
