Forecast: Chance of rain, thunderstorms ahead

The Fourth is over.
After weeklong 90-degree temperatures, a sprinkle of something cold might sound refreshing.
Today, there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms amid continuing 90-degree temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Tonight, expect temperatures to ease into the lower 70s with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.
Weather patterns experienced over the weekend may continue until Wednesday.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.