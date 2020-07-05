Forecast: Chance of rain, thunderstorms ahead

The Fourth is over.

After weeklong 90-degree temperatures, a sprinkle of something cold might sound refreshing.

Today, there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms amid continuing 90-degree temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Tonight, expect temperatures to ease into the lower 70s with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

Weather patterns experienced over the weekend may continue until Wednesday.

The weather, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.