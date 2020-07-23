Forecast: Chance of storms today, this weekend

Isolated thunderstorms are possible through late morning today, the National Weather Service reported.

Severe weather is unlikely, the weather service said and warmer, more humid conditions are expected this weekend, with afternoon heat indices reaching the 95 to 105 degree range from Friday through Sunday.

Thunderstorms may also occur Saturday and Sunday, especially in the late afternoon and evening, the weather service reported. Thunderstorm chances will linger over the region Monday and Tuesday.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.