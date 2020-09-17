 Skip to main content
Forecast: Chance of storms tonight, warm and sunny weekend ahead
Forecast: Chance of storms tonight, warm and sunny weekend ahead

There is a small chance of non-severe storms tonight, and again on Sunday night, the National Weather Service reported.

Daily highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s through most of next week, with minimal chances of precipitation after tonight.

The forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 53. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

