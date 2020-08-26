Forecast: Chances for rain return this weekend

A southwest wind may make the high temps a little more bearable today.

Highs will reach the mid-90s by this afternoon with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be clear with a low of 71.

A slight chance for showers returns on Friday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. South southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 71. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

