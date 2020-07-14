Forecast: Chances for rain return

Highs will drop below 90 degrees to bring a little break from the heat early this week, before returning on Friday with a high of 93.

Today, rain may impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area with a 50% chance before 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Highs will reach the upper 80s, with a southeast wind at 9 mph.

Possibilities for rain will continue into the evening with a 30% chance of showers after 7 p.m. Tonight will have a low of 65 with a north wind of 8 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 6 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.