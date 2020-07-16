Forecast: Chances for rain to end the week

Some patchy fog may impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area this morning before 9 a.m.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s this mostly sunny afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop to 69, with partly cloudy skies through the night.

The area may see showers and thunderstorms Friday morning.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south southeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.