Forecast: Chilly morning, chance of showers tonight

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see a chilly start this morning as a frost advisory will be in effect through 8 a.m., the National Weather Service reported.

The remainder of the day will be cool and pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. This evening may see some showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers remains for the morning Saturday, with skies somewhat clearing in the afternoon. Temps will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be sunny and cool with mostly clear skies and highs in the low 60s. Sunday night will be clear and cold with temps in the low 40s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Areas of frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.