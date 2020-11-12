Forecast: Cloudy and windy today, sunny Friday

After a sunny Veterans Day, today is going to be a little more cloudy and windy, the National Weather Service reported.

Today’s high will reach the low 40s. Clouds should clear away overnight, and Friday should see sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Light south wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday night: A slight chance of rain before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A 20% chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.