Forecast: Cold temps and rain continue today

A cold front continuing to drop down from Canada means cold temperatures again today, according to the National Weather Service. Showers remain likely throughout the day and overnight.

In addition, thunderstorms will be possible from Thursday night into Saturday.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service, includes:

Today: Showers. High near 53. North northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 47. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.