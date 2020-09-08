Forecast: Cold today, afternoon storms likely

A customer peruses the produce selection from Sown Local of Malvern during Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park every Thursday through Sept. 24.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
People peruse the various vendors along First Avenue outside Bayliss Park during Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Elizabeth with Stephens Family Gardens of Honey Creek shucks ears of corn during Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park every Thursday through Sept. 24.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Pumpkins and various squash from 3 Bee Farms of Griswold are put out for sale during Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park every Thursday through Sept. 24.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Customers purchase produce and other goods from 3 Bee Farms of Council Bluffs during Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park every Thursday through Sept. 24.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
People peruse the various vendors along First Avenue outside Bayliss Park during Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 24.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Hot peppers from Sown Local of Malvern are put out for sale during Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park every Thursday through Sept. 24.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Elizabeth with Stephens Family Gardens of Honey Creek shucks ears of corn during Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The farmers market, which is presented by The 712 Initiative and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park every Thursday through Sept. 24.
It’s going to feel more like fall today, with windy conditions and record cool maximum temperatures expected, the National Weather Service reported. There could also be isolated thunderstorms today.
Additional isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible from Thursday into Saturday, the weather service reported.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Temperature falling to around 47 by 2 p.m. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 46. North wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 53. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
