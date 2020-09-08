Forecast: Cold today, afternoon storms likely

It’s going to feel more like fall today, with windy conditions and record cool maximum temperatures expected, the National Weather Service reported. There could also be isolated thunderstorms today.

Additional isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible from Thursday into Saturday, the weather service reported.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Temperature falling to around 47 by 2 p.m. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 46. North wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 53. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.