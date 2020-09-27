Forecast: Cooler, rainy start to more fall-like week

Temps will take a dip today and feel more fall-like by the end of the week, the National Weather Service reported.

After last week’s summer-like temps, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see a cool-down starting today with rain likely and highs in the low-70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy as lows will dips down into the low 50s.

The rest of the week should see mostly sunny skies as temps continue to drop from the low-70s down to the high 50s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: A 40% chance of showers, mainly before 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.