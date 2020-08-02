Forecast: Cooler weather ahead, no chance of rain until Wednesday

Cooler weather is around the corner.

Today, Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa can expect sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Clear skies will accompany a temperature drop to 56 degrees overnight.

Expect similar weather patterns Monday with a high of 77 and sunny skies.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

