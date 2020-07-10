Forecast: Days stay consistently hot, highs not dropping

Today will be hot, but a cool breeze from the south should make it bearable.

The high for today is 90 amid sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight has a 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. with a low of 71.

The chance of rain continues into Saturday morning before dwindling away after 1 p.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.